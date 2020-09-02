General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Nigeria parliament speaker heads to Ghana over diplomatic row

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana(L) & Buhari Mahamadu, President of Nigeria (R)

Nigeria's House of Representatives speaker Femi Gbajabiamila is going to Ghana for a meeting with his Ghanaian counterpart following the recent diplomatic tension.



Mr Gbajabiamila told Nigerian media that the main topic of discussion would be issues affecting Nigerians in Ghana.



The information ministers for both countries had spoken about the matter with Nigeria's Lai Mohammed accusing Ghana of deporting Nigerians and closing shops owned by Nigerian citizens.



In his response, Ghana's Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the Nigerians who were deported were involved in criminal activities, and that all foreign shop owners, whose documentation were not in order, had their premises closed.



Diplomatic relations between the two countries have been strained in recent months following trade tensions and the demolition of the Nigerian diplomatic building in Accra.

