Nigeria is on the verge of collapse; Supreme Court must act - Labour Party Rep

Chukwuemeka Nnaji, the coordinator for the dynamic ambassador for the Labour Party in Ghana, has called on the Supreme Court of Nigeria to save the country from imminent collapse over the results of the just-ended presidential elections.



According to him, the declaration of the candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the 2023 Nigerian presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cannot stand because the election was rigged.



Speaking in a panel discussion on GhanaWeb's 'The Lowdown' programme, Chukwuemeka explained that the IReV system, which was supposed to be used in the collation of the results for the elections broke down, allowing governors in some states to manipulate the election results.



"The court of Nigeria should come to the aid of Nigeria because Nigeria is on the verge of collapse... This election was full of deceit.



"Before this election, we were told to support our candidates and vote. You will be hearing something like, get a PVC because INEC told everybody that our votes would count. People really turned out, but their vote did not count.



"What happened was that INEC shit their servers before the election, and nobody and nothing could be connected, and the votes of the people were rewritten in the states; the governors took over. And all the states Obi won were turned against him," he said.



He added that if the court fails to overturn the verdict of INEC, the people of Nigeria will explore their second option, which is to face the oppressors in the face.



About Nigeria elections:



On Wednesday, March 1, the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, declared Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election and president-elect.



Bola Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes, as against his rivals Atiku, who polled a total of 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi, who scored 6,101,533 votes.



Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has headed to the Supreme Court to prove that his party won the 2023 presidential election.



Speaking during a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, March 2, Peter Obi expressed his readiness to challenge the "rascality" of the Independent National Electoral Commission.



According to Obi, the election did not meet the electoral process that was promised by the INEC following the irregularities, and illegalities that occurred during the election.



