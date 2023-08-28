Niger junta cut electricty, water supply to French embassy after envoy defied quit order

General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

The Nigerien junta has reportedly ordered utility supply to the French embassy to be cut, according to reports by a regional security expert.



The president of the National Support Committee for the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country (CNSP), Elh Issa Hassoumi Boureima, has asked all partners of French bases in Niger to suspend all water and electricity supplies and food products, said the reports.



In addition, any partners who continue to help the French in the process of supplying the goods and services will be considered “enemies of the sovereign people,” the reports added.



The order to Nigelec, the power distributor and water distributor, Société d'Exploitation des Eaux du Niger (SEEN), comes days after the junta issued a quit order for the French ambassador.



Even though the order was confirmed, the French government said it will not obey an order by the junta and asked its envoy to remain in Niamey.



The ambassador Sylvain Itte was given 48 hours to leave the territory, which time frame elapsed on Sunday.



The junta held a rally on August 26 to mark a month after the overthrow of president Mohamed Bazoum but reports indicate that it was a poorly attended gathering at the national stadium in Niamey and leader of the coup, General Abdouramane Tchiane was conspiciously absent.