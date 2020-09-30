Editorial News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: GNA

Nhyiaeso, will the NPP maintain the status quo?

A total of 77,165 persons registered to vote in the 2016 general elections

Nhyiaeso constituency, located in the Kumasi Metropolitan area, is one of the pillars of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in terms of votes, both in the parliamentary and presidential elections, since it was carved out of Bantama constituency in 2004.



The constituency was held by Dr Richard Winfred Anane, former Minister of Roads and Highways, on the ticket of NPP, from 2004 until 2016, when Mr Kennedy Kwasi Kankam took over, also on the ticket of the same party.



Mr Kankam, however, lost in the party’s 2020 primaries to Mr Steven Amoah, the Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, who will stand on the ticket of the NPP to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections.



A total of 77,165 persons registered to vote in the 2016 general elections.



In 2020, a total of 82,568 persons have registered to vote in the December elections.



Mr Amoah seems to have a herculean task ahead as he faces stiff opposition from the NDC candidate, Mr Richard Prah, who has pledged to end the NPP dominance of the constituency.



What is more towering for Mr Amoah, is the threat being posed by Mr Ebo Gyebi, the United Kingdom trained New Media Technology and Communications Consultant, who is standing as an independent candidate in the constituency.



Born on November 04, 1969, Mr Gyebi has spent more than 25 years in the banking, finance, communication, and media industry.



His forcible visibility in the campaigns is what is rising tension in the camp of the NPP.



Mr Gyebi’s involvement in capacity building and offering business support services for start-ups and small businesses might have also contributed to his rising popularity in the constituency.



Though Nhyiaeso is considered as a strong hold for NPP, Mr Gyebi’s creeping influence, especially among the youth in the area, could pose a headache to Mr Amoah and NPP in the December parliamentary elections.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.