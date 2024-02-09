Next on The Lowdown: ACP Agordzo shares insights about his life after treason charges

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

For about 5 years, he had to deal with the tag of a coup plotter as his lawyers worked hard to prove his innocence.



Finally, in January 2024, (ACP) Dr Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo was acquitted and discharged by an Accra High court.



He sits with Daniel Oduro on the next episode of The Lowdown to talk about the losses he made during the period and life after being cleared of the charges levelled against him.



"Slapping you with this kind of charge and they isolate you. Once you are being slapped with this charge, everybody is scared and they will watch you go through this difficult moment for almost five years.



"Do you also know that some of my relatives have had problems with their employment and other things just because their name is Agordzo?" he said.



The Lowdown shows on GhanaWeb TV on Monday, February 12, 2024.



