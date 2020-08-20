Regional News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Newly sworn-in MCE for Akuapim North promises to prioritize education, sanitation

Barima Asiedu Larbi Awuah Sarpong holding the Bible

The newly sworn-in Municipal Chief Executive for the Akuapim North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has identified the provision of quality education as one of his utmost priorities during his tenure of office.



Barima Asiedu Larbi Awuah Sarpong who extolled the brilliant academic prowess of the people of Akuapem North promised to pursue vigorous educational reforms to revamp the current falling standards of education in the area.



Speaking in an interview with the media after taking his oath in a swearing-in ceremony at Akropong on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, the New Assembly Chief said he would bring his experience in the educational sector to bear on the fortunes of education in the area.



Identifying sanitation as another priority of his office, the new MCE resolved to institute pragmatic measures to deal with the menace in line with the President’s vision of making Ghana a clean country.



Barima Asiedu Larbi Awuah Sarpong’s nomination early in August by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo followed the removal of the former MCE for the area, Dennis Aboagye.



At a confirmation exercise at the assembly hall of the Municipal Assembly, the new MCE received 45 votes out of the 46 casts, in the election supervised by the Electoral Commission led by the Municipal Electoral Officer, Solomon Anganga.



He swore the official oath and oath of secrecy before Her Honour, Arit Nsemoh, a Circuit Court Judge at the Akropong Circuit Court.



He expressed his profound gratitude to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, the Member of Parliament for Akuapim North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei and the Assembly Members of the Akuapim North Municipal Assembly for the confidence reposed in him and for the opportunity to serve the people in the municipality.



Barima Asiedu Larbi Awuah Sarpong also promised to offer his assistance and devoted services to the people and urged all and sundry to support and cooperate with him.



The Assembly Chief called for unity and avoid division to ensure maximum development in Akuapem North.



He acknowledged the arduous task ahead of him but said his confirmation together with that of the Presiding Member would ensure the speedy execution of various projects in the area.



He promised to consult all stakeholders including the former MCE and other MCEs to consult them for the progress of Akuapem North.



Confirmation of Presiding Member



The Akuapim North Municipal Assembly which on six previous occasions was unsuccessful in electing a Presiding Member, finally and almost unanimously endorsed the former Presiding Member, Mr. Asiedu Offei as its new PM.



Mr. Asiedu Offei was elected with 45 out of 46 votes as the new PM for the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly.



The election was supervised by the Electoral Commission led by the Municipal Electoral Officer, Solomon Anganga.



The new Presiding Member swore the official oath and oath of secrecy before Her Honour, Arit Nsemoh, a Circuit Court Judge at the Akropong Circuit Court.



Barima Awuah Sarpong until his nomination was the headmaster of the Okuapeman Basic School and a student at the Ghana School of Law.



Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor on behalf of President Akuffo Addo thanked the Assembly Members for their support and urged them to collaborate with the chiefs to develop the area.



The minister who was satisfied with the turn of events was hopeful that the confirmation of the MCE and PM would guarantee the quick growth of the municipality.



He urged the two men to cooperate with the Assembly members in the discharge of his duties.



Mr. Darfuor urged the assembly to ensure the prudent development of the area as the people have hope in them and expect rapid development in return for the taxes they pay as the positions occupied by the Assembly Members must come with benefits to the people.



The members of the assembly pledged their allegiance, cooperation and support for the MCE and the PM and called on them to reciprocate the gesture to ensure unity.



They also promised to use their influence to support the assembly.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.