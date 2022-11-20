Newborn baby found dead at dump site in Atasamanso

Regional News of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The lifeless body of an abandoned newborn baby has been found on a public refuse dump at Atasamanso in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.



The body according to eyewitnesses was first left in a dustbin at the refuse dump.



According to the report, the lifeless body of the baby was discovered by residents who went to dispose of their waste in the wee hours of Thursday, November 17, 2022.



An opinion leader in the area, Patrick Acheampong who visited the scene told OTEC News said Police from Atasamanso police station on the same day collected and deposited the remains at the Okomfo Teaching Hospital morgue for further investigation.



He added that authorities in the area have mounted a search to find out who the perpetrator might be.