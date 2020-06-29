General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Naeem Ahmed, Contributor

New voters register: AiNet urges Ghanaians to be resolute

A Civil Society organization, Africa Imagination Network (AiNet), has called on Ghanaians to be resolute on elections decision in relation to the compilation of the new voters register.



Executive Director of Ainet, Mr. A.G Naeem Ahmed, said there is no win or lose to the position of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), since the NDC's position is subjected to the Supreme court ruling to put in place justice.



"The ruling is significant and should serve a lesson for all Ghanaians now and in the future'



"It is clearly repetitive that every election year always brings about agitations on the election register between the two parties, and mostly the party in power always get to be on the side of the Electoral Commission".



Mr. Naeem Ahmed said Ghana, as a growing democracy must learn from the past events, and avoids paths that are already blocked in the past.



He explained that political parties, and governments alludes to the fact that new register agitations have never stop the compilations of a new register by the Electoral Commission (EC), if deemed fit.



The Executive Director of Ainet, further called on government, supreme court and other Civil Society Organisations to push for a fix declaration that mandates the EC to always compile a new register before the general elections.



This, he opined, will become a constitutional requirement of the EC to always do a new register, as part of preparations that need to be met before the elections.



He said, "This will take away the issues of new voter's register agitations and litigations in the future. Four years is enough to invalidate the currency of a voter's register and the need to renew or update it is highly unquestionable, and for that matter, should be an issue for the EC only to determine and free off all political manipulations,".

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.