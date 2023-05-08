New lawyers urged to uphold integrity of profession

General News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Reverend Dr. Bishop Charles Abban, President of the International Clergy Association Inc. has thrown a challenge to legal practitioners and lawyers in general to uphold integrity over money and inducements.



He has also urged lawyers to prioritize fairness in the smooth administration of justice.



According to Dr. Bishop Charles Abban, who also doubles as the Executive Director of The National Association of Clergy Ghana (NACAG), the local chapter of the International Clergy Association Inc., this is the surest way to ensure a fair trial and the quest to seek justice.



On Friday 5th May 2023, the General Legal Council called some 196 students to the Ghana Bar.



It is against this background that the renowned Minister of God has made this admonition.



"Lawyers play very critical roles in the justice system so the onus is on them to ensure and demonstrate high work ethics to boost professional standards and preserve the rule of law at all times," he said.



He further charged lawyers to serve their clients and the public in truth and honesty.



About ICA & NACAG



The international clergy Association (ICA) is a body of ordained ministers of God formed on January 31st, 2008 in Accra-Ghana Under the leadership of Reverend Dr. Charles Abban, President, Founder and life patron.



ICA was constituted in line with his vision, as well as the expression of his desire to be a faithful steward of the Ministry of God, and the resource that the Lord has entrusted into his hands to bring together pastors, and Christians, as well as their extended families into common ministry and to advance the kingdom of God.



Besides, being an avenue for interaction and intra-ministerial work, the Association also seeks to provide a common teaching and training programmed, while aiding ministers in the provision of vital social service training their respective churches.



ICA provides a collaborative network of pastors across the globe, such that a pastor will have preaching appointments in other affiliated churches when he or she is out of the home country.



In this connection, ICA provides ordination, divine direction, spiritual and physical empowerment of pastors, churches and Christian organization worldwide that are engaged in Christian ministry including outreach, discipleship, missions, and economic empowerment.





It is the vision of ICAG to bring Africans together in the Diaspora for economic, social and spiritual empowerment.



It is also mandated to mobilize all Africans in the Diaspora to address issues, meet needs and build a sustainable economy for Africa.



NACAG on the other hand, is a body of ordained ministers of God or persons called by God to do his work in a professional manner, such as any professional bodies in the country. (Notable are the gifts to the church) Ephesians 4:11

Apostles, Prophets, Evangelists, Pastors,

Teachers among others.



NACAG acts an advocate for the minister of God in Ghana.



NACAG also helps to ordain and license member pastors who have gone through those processes already or wish to be re-ordained or licensed.



More details available on its official website: