New 'elements' who don't appreciate quiet approach cause of recent NPP issues - Boakye Agyarko

A former flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has provided what he says is a better explanation of why the party has been experiencing some issues in recent times.



According to him, the emergence of people he refers to as 'new elements' in the party, who don't appreciate how to handle internal issues of the party and in a quiet approach, have resorted to rather using public-centred resolutions or approaches.



"How did we get here? Many are now asking. Well, here is how. There are new elements, who we mistook for an entertainment at best or as mere irritants at worst, emerging in our politics who do not understand the quiet approach," he said in a press release copied to GhanaWeb on October 10, 2023.



He added that these 'new elements' are prepared to impose themselves everywhere, not through reasoning, but by force.



"... these 'new elements' accept the stock of common place, prejudices, fag-ends of ideas or simple empty which chance has piled within their minds, and with a boldness only explicable their ingeniousness, are prepared to impose themselves everywhere, not by the reason but by force."



The former Campaign Manager for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo added that Ghana's politics is no longer a dignified affair that attends to national development, but it is now a noisy marketplace.



Background



Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been in the news lately with some of them, like Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central; and Chairman Wontumi, the Regional Chairman of the NPP in the Ashanti Region, going neck to neck publicly, spewing insults and accusations at each other.



There have also been threats from these members of the party against each other, with the leadership of NPP yet to officially make any statement on the public spectacle of these personalities.



Read the full statement below:







