New election date proposal: Why are you against EC when you claim you'll win? - Akpaloo quizzes NDC

Politics of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Founder and presidential aspirant of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has objected to the National Democratic Congress' proposal for the Electoral Commission to reschedule the change in the election date to 2028.



The Electoral Commission held a meeting with the various political parties to discuss matters regarding this year's general elections and the reforms it intends to effect.



The Commission is said to have forwarded to the parties that preparations for the change in election date from Saturday, December 7 to a Tuesday in the month of November, as recommended by the Seventh Day Adventists and some Ghanaians, including the Chief Imam, would commence this year.



But the National Democratic Congress has opposed the decision, admonishing the EC to postpone it to the year 2028.



"After every election, we sit and consider electoral reforms and we agree on what to do. Since 2020, we have only 9 months to another election and the EC has now come with major changes. No indelible ink and different reforms. When you do that it doesn’t build the confidence of the people in the electoral process.



"We have returned to IPAC after the Peace Council intervened and now they [EC] are saying they want to change the Election date and that they want to bring a new CI to change the old CI but our concern is why wait till now? You don’t spring surprises on people, what if it doesn’t work and it leads to some disturbances…so that is our position", former President and leader of the NDC, John Mahama raised concerns about the election date.



Tackling the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Kofi Akpaloo wondered why the NDC is not supporting the EC to bring the change into effect this year.



"The NDC claims they will win the elections, so why do they refuse the election to be held in November this year? I thought once they are confident of winning the elections and it is being drawn closer, it should make them happy. Why do they want it shifted from this year?" the LPG leader wondered.



To him, fixing the election in November and beginning with this year's elections is a step in the right direction, particularly taking into account what he believes will be convenient for the Seventh Day Adventist congregation, which he stated constitutes a large number of electorates to turn up in their numbers and participate in the elections.



"The EC must listen and shift the election to November 4th this year. I see nothing wrong with it if the election is held on November 4th," he asserted.