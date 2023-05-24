New dawn of hope and unity - Kumawu MP-elect reacts after by-election win

General News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ernest Yaw Anim, the Member of Parliament-elect for the Kumawu Constituency has reacted to his landslide victory in the May 23 by-election.



He expressed his gratitude to God for a victory he described as "significant" for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and himself.



Anim added that he was "forever grateful" for the congratulatory messages he had been receiving since the formal declaration of his victory was made late into the evening.



"First of all, I give thanks to Almighty God for a successful by-election and a significant win for our great party and I in the Kumawu Constituency today [Tuesday], 23rd May, 2023.



"Thank you for all the congratulatory messages. I'm forever grateful. The New Dawn of Hope and Unity officially kicks off," his post on Facebook read.



It was accompanied by a Thank You flyer.



Anim polled 71% of total votes cast to retain the seat for the ruling party. In a distant second was the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate who garnered only 17% of votes.



The formal declaration of Anim as Member of Parliament-elect was by the Constituency Returning Officer for Kumawu, Paul Agyemang:



His declaration went as follows: “Ernest Yaw Anim representing the NPP obtained a total of 15,264, Akwasi Amakwaa of the NDC polled 3,783; Kwaku Duah No. 3 obtained 2,4478, Kwaku Duah No. 4 obtained 62 votes.



“Total valid votes cast stood at 21,527. Total rejected ballots 204. Total votes cast 21,731.



“And now, by the power vested in me Paul Agyemang as the Constituency Returning Officer for Kumawu, I hereby declare you, Ernest Yaw Anim of the NPP as the Member of Parliament=elect for the Kumawu Constituency.”



SUMMARY OF MAJOR FIGURE FROM THE POLL



1. Ernest Yaw Anim (NPP) 15264 = 70.91%



2. Kwasi Amankwaa (NDC) 3723 = 17.29%



3. Kwaku Duah (IND) 2478 = 11.51%



4. Kwaku Duah (IND) 62 = 0.29%



Total Registered Voters = 34,790



Total Votes Cast = 21,731



Valid Votes = 21,527 (62.45%)



Rejected Votes = 204



The Kumawu by-election



Voters went to the polls to elect a new Member of Parliament to replace the late Philip Atta Basoah, who died on 27th March this year while still serving his 3rd consecutive term.



The NPP fielded Ernest Yaw Anim, whiles Kwasi Amankwaa was the NDC candidate. The other two aspirants are independent candidates with the same name, Kwaku Duah.



Kumawu prior to today was a beehive of political activity with big wigs from the NDC and NPP holding rallies in the constituency to canvass for votes for the vacant seat.







