New Standing Orders bars political parties from appointing leaders in parliament

Following the adoption of the new Standing Orders of Parliament, effective February 6, 2024, leaders of both the Majority and the Minority are to be elected by the caucus, and not by their political parties.



Previously, the Standing Orders gave powers to political parties to elect the leaders of the Majority and Minority, but this has been amended.



However, this amendment contrasts with the NPP constitution’s Article 14(2), which assigns the selection process to the National Council, leading to a potential constitutional inconsistency.



Ghana’s parliament had been using the old Standing Orders since November 2000 until February 6.



The new Standing Orders, derived from the constitution, aims to guide the House and make amendments to close the gaps that existed in the old document.



At the commencement of sitting on February 6, the House implemented the new Standing Orders, which includes a roll call of all MPs at the beginning of every sitting, each day after prayers.



Aside from the above, some other amendments have been made, including the division of the Finance Committee, which had 25 members, into three: the Committee on Economy, Committee on Finance, and the Committee on Planning.



The Committee on Economy will deal with matters of the economy, the Finance Committee will focus on finance, and the Committee on Planning will focus on planning, and so on.



The Committee on Defense and Interior has also been divided.



In an interview with the Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, he stated, "After practicing this (the old Standing Orders) for a long time, we see the need to be able to divide most of the committees."



He further explained, "Membership of finance, which used to be 25, has been reduced to 15. Thirteen for the Economy committee and thirteen for Planning. The same applies to the Communication committee, Defense and Interior, Local Government, and others."



Additionally, the national anthem will be recited at the commencement of each sitting every week, among others.



