New OVGl leadership inaugurated to lead development agenda for Volta Region

Diasporian News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: Prosper Agbenyega, Contributor

New leadership for the One Volta Group (OVG), advocacy and development-oriented organization registered in Ghana and the United States of America (USA) has officially been inaugurated in the USA.



The inauguration of the new leaders is to boost development in the Volta Region through effective lobbying, advocacy, and foreign investment drives.



Lawyer John Akpalu who swore in the newly elected executives of the group during an online inauguration via Zoom tasked them to always go by the OVG Constitution and their stated agenda which has education, trade and investment, and development of the Volta Region as key priority areas.



The newly elected President of OVG, Kossi Amuzu Nutekpor in his address after the inauguration said the group’s objectives are to become advocates and developmental activists for the Volta Region.



“We as Voltarians, more than any others, are very widely traveled and scattered across our country, West Africa, and the globe. We are also one of the most resourceful, intelligent, honest, hardworking, and resilient people.



"These are all huge assets we possess which sometimes our enemies and detractors use or try to use to divide, conquer, and undermine our progress, but we must never fall for it. So for example, we must not allow "Togolese" to ever become a "dirty word". After all, we're Togolese, and Beninios, and even Nigerians. That's our history and our heritage and we must be proud of it,” he said.



He averred that they are ready to lobby through the elected representatives for their fair share of the national cake.



He said: “From our long stretch of white beaches to the biggest man-made lake in the world to the tallest mountain and waterfall in West Africa to the minerals underground to the rich arable lands and on and on... I have had the pleasure of travelling through the length and breadth of our region as an owner of an NGO and Project Director for Ceana.



"As Chairman of the One Volta Group, I will work tirelessly to connect and partner with our esteemed chiefs, queen mothers, MPs, assemblypersons, entrepreneurs, youths, and all stakeholders (some of whom are present here tonight) to preserve our natural resources and find investors interested in the advancement and development of our people.”



Kossi Amuzu Nutekpor however revealed that the group is currently undertaking some projects and hopes that soon, those projects will become realities on the ground.



“The choice for us is never to do everything or nothing....neither is the solution to most of our problems one or the other approach. It is usually multiple approaches. It is to do the best we can to make a difference in the life of ONE Voltarian at a time.”