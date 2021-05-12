New Kejetia market: We’re taking remedial measures following Tuesday’s fire – Management

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The newly-built Kejetia Market in the Ashanti Region is set to be opened later today Wednesday, May 12, 2021, after Tuesday evening’s fire.



This is to allow Management and appropriate authorities to assess the situation and take remedial measures, a press statement by the management of the Kumasi City markets said.



The newly-built Kejetia Market in the Ashanti Region was gutted by fire on Tuesday evening.



Although no casualty was recorded, a shop was razed to the ground due to the severity of the fire.



Owing to the timely intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service, the fire was doused to prevent further spread and damage.



However, the Management of the Kumasi City Market in its press statement explained that the fire broke out after the firefighting system at the Kejetia Market was triggered about 6:30 pm Tuesday evening.



About 80 of the shops in the market had closed at the time of the incident. Smoke was detected coming from shop number F 0956 which immediately triggered the firefighting systems.



The water sprinklers were automatically activated whiles the nearby hydrants and extinguishers were deployed in support. The Fire Service Personnel and Management of the Market worked to ensure all tire-fighting protocols of the Market were deployed.



The walls of the shops are insulated with polypropylene which is a fire retardant material. Also, fire can be contained in a single shop for about eight (8) hours before it spreads. During this period, all firefighting systems would have responded. This was expressly the case as the water sprinklers responded.”



The Press Statement added: “All stakeholders are hereby assured that the Market is safe to visit and trade-in.”