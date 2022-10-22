New GES Director-General up to the task- Deputy PRO

General News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A deputy spokesperson at the Ghana Education Service (GES), Yaw Opoku Mensah, has reacted to issues around the appointment of the new Director-General, Dr Eric Nkansah.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday appointed Dr Eric Nkansah as the new Director-General of the GES. The appointment took effect on Wednesday October 19, 2022.



“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment. Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment within 14 days of receipt of this letter,” a statement signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante said.



This appointment came a day after Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, was relieved of his post.



Dated Monday, October 17, 2022, a letter indicated that the Ministry of Education has informed the Office of the President that the exigencies that required Prof Opoku-Amankwa’s skills and expertise do not exist any longer.



“Accordingly, the President of the Republic has instructed that your secondment be terminated forthwith, and you are directed to return to your position at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.”



Read Also: GES Director-General sacked



The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has, however, rejected the appointment, adding the Dr Nkansah has no background in Teaching.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show “Ghana Nie” with host Ekourba Gyasi, a deputy spokesperson at the Ghana Education Service (GES), Yaw Opoku Mensah, refuted claims that the new GES Director-General has no background in teaching.



He added that until the appointment, Dr Nkansah worked as the Director for Tertiary at the Ministry of Education.



“If you have carefully examined the trend of all our former directors, you will realise that Professor Ameyaw Akumfi came from the university to become a Director General, and Professor Opoku Agyeman came from the university to be the Director General. The only difference with this appointment is that Dr. Nkansah is already a Director for Tertiary at the Ministry of Education. So, per the administrative set-up, he is already into it. He has been part of all our reform processes as the technical advisor to the Minister for Education, and so he is more than capable of heading GES as the Director-General, “he added.