New Bono East minister outlines his vision for region

Regional News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

The new Bono East regional minister Kwasi Adu Gyan has outlined a vision of a prosperous region through investments in agriculture, health, education and information communication technology.



The minister made this known when he addressed the Atebubu traditional council as part of a three-day visit to the eastern parts of the region which also took him to the Sene East and West, as well as the Pru East and West districts.



Mr. Adu Gyan said he aims at improving the well-being of farmers who constitute about 80% of his region through value addition and access to capital in consonance with the New Patriotic Party NPP manifesto which seeks to transform agriculture, use it as a vehicle for job creation and food security.



He said the effective deployment of information communication technology tools can enhance internal revenue generation since it is efficient, transparent and reduces leakages.



He thanked the traditional authorities for their support to the municipal assembly which has led to the execution of a number of projects using internally generated funds.



On the water crisis faced by the people of Atebubu and its environs, the minister said feasibility studies on the situation has been carried out by a Turkish team which report is being studied by the Ghana Water Company and hoped that contracts will soon be signed to pave way for the start of work.



The minister told the meeting that the Atebubu-Kwame Danso and Atebubu-Busunya roads are on contract and will follow up to ensure that both projects are completed.



Earlier in a welcome address, the Benkumhene of the Atebubu traditional area Nana Ampadu Boateng enumerated some problems facing the town which include: access to potable water, availability of processing facilities for vegetables like okro, garden eggs and pepper, stalled work on the Atebubu-Kwame Danso road and the slow pace of work on the Atebubu-Busunya road.



He also touched on the importance of a referral hospital in Atebubu to serve all five districts in the eastern enclave of the region as well as state-of-the-art ICT facilities for the municipality to aid education and development.



At Amantin, a spokesperson for the Amantinhene Nana Osabarima Owusu Ababio II, minced no words in expressing the community’s displeasure at the seeming neglect in the provision of development projects.



He said in the 4 years of the first term of the NPP government, Amantin could only boast of 1.7 kilometers of street lights something the community sees as a short-change since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had earlier promised them 6km.



He called for a separate constituency for Amantin and ultimately a district status.



In response the regional minister said the ability to grant the requests will depend mainly on the outcome of the impending population and housing census.



He entreated the community to let-go any ill feelings harbored as a result of the perceived unfairness to them and rally behind him to bring the needed development to the place.



The minister visited some development projects in Atebubu, a cassava processing factory under the 1d1f initiative at Abour and also held a meeting with staff of the assembly in Atebubu.



With the minister were Professor Christopher Ameyaw Ekumfi, board chairman of the Ghana Infrastructural Fund, the former member of parliament for Atebubu-Amantin and Bono-East regional minister Kofi Amoakohene, the municipal chief executive for Atebubu-Amantin Edward Owusu and the regional chairman of the NPP Thomas Adu Appiah.



Also present were the chief director of the regional coordinating council, Mr. George Padmore Mensah, some regional heads of institutions and high ranking executives of the NPP.