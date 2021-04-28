New Board of Governors of Dzolo Senior High School to be inaugurated on May 5

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Mawuli Viwotor, Contributor

The new governing Board of Dzolo Senior High School is set to be inaugurated on May 5, 2021.



Headmaster of the School Mr Mac-Peter Quarquo Dumatonu in a phone interview with our reporter revealed that all is set for the inauguration of the new Board which on the same day will see the dissolution of the old Board.



The new governing Board will comprise of 14 membership, thus 13 members with one Secretary who is not entitled to voting right, and the membership includes representatives from The Director General’s Office, The Regional Director's Office, District Director's Office, Teaching Staff rep, Non Teaching Staff rep, Old Students Association reps, two(2)District Assembly representative, two(2) Traditional Authorities representative two(2) PTA representative and the Headmaster .



The School Naval Cadet will on the same day receive a donation of boot sets from a benevolent citizen from Dzolo Gborgame as his support towards the activities of the School Cadet.



Dzolo Senior High School is located at Dzolo Gborgame in the Ho West District in the Volta Region. The school is both day and boarding and as well a mixed school; thus boys and girls.



The School has always maintained a high academic standards and strictly adhered to its disciplinary policies in producing the best kind of students.



The Headmaster expressed his appreciation to the government, district Assembly and the MP for their continues support to the school, as much as developmental and ongoing projects of the school is concerned.



He as well thanked the founding fathers and all those who sacrifice to bring the school to its current status, not forgetting GES, headquarters, region, district and the current staff.



The Headmaster further went ahead to express his appreciation to Dr Brigadier General Chris Agbeka ( Retired) , Real Admiral Biekro , Mr George Agbeka and others for their great contribution towards the formation of the school Naval Cadet .





Addressing some of the challenges of the school , the Headmaster expressed his concern about infrastructure which included, accommodation for staffs, the school fence wall , kitchen complex , girls and boys dormitory , administration block , sick bay , assembly hall and additional classroom blocks.



He therefore extended his humble call to the Ministry of Education for allocation of funds for the free SHS and other developmental projects of the school and also made a special appeal to the Government for speedy completion of a 450 capacity boys dormitory which is about 70 percent completed as well as putting a finishing touches to a six unit WC toilet for the girls by the Ho West District Assembly.



He further called on other organizations, old students, and citizens from the area, individuals and philanthropists to come on board and support the great effort of government.



He believes it should be all hands on deck situation and not limiting everything to only the government but everybody should get involved.



He Concluded was of the believe the new Board will continue the good work of the outgoing Board and as well do more towards the development of the school.