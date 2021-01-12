Regional News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contrubutor

New Ahenkro chief promises massive infrastructural development

Chief of Ahenkro, Nana Ahenkro Sei-Poku IV

For every country to immensely develop, much depends on its educational capacity.



As a result, most private individuals, Non- Governmental Organizations(NGOs), government and institutions have strongly been involved in the promotion of education in Ghana.



It is on the back of this that Nana Ahenkro Sei-Poku IV, the newly installed Chief of Ahenkro (Ahenkrohene) in the Afigya Kwabere North Constituency of Ashanti Region, has said he will build school dormitories for Ahenkro SHS to accommodate many Free SHS students as part of his contribution towards the growth of education in Ghana.



According to the chief, he will also build staff bungalow to help accommodate the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school.



The Ahenkrohene in an exclusive interview with Soirreenews.com reporter, Joseph Marfo, pledged to establish a Police Barracks in the Ahenkro community to help combat crime.



"I am ready to give every help to anyone who may want to do great investment in my community. There's a vast land reserved for developmental projects, therefore everyone who wishes to build factories is mostly welcomed," he said.



He also promised to upgrade the Ahenkro Clinic to a Hospital standard.



Nana Ahenkro Sei-Poku IV has, however, called on government and private investors to build factories and other developmental infrastructures in Ahenkro.