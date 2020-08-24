General News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: GNA

Neriah Tettey wins maiden edition of School Sanitation Solutions Challenge

Neriah Tettey won the maiden edition of the School’s Sanitation Solutions Challenge

Ms Neriah Tettey, a student of the Silicon Valley International School, has been crowned a “Child Sanitation Diplomat”, after emerging a victor at the maiden edition of the School’s Sanitation Solutions Challenge.



The “Triple S” challenge launched in September 2019 by the World Vision Ghana and its partner Kings Hall Media in collaboration with Junior Graphic, started with 196 contestants from schools across the country with four making the grande finale.



The grande finale dubbed the “The Battle of Champions” saw Ms Tettey amassing 23 points to topple her counterparts Joshua Desmenu who came second with 17.5 points and Hemmes Apolara placing third with 15 points.



Mame Akua Gyima won the fourth position with 13 points.



The winner took as part of her reward package, a cash prize of GH¢2,500.00 and some stationery.



Mr Dickens Thunde, the National Director of World Vision Ghana, who addressed attendees of the finals at the studios of the Ghana Television in Accra, said the objective of the challenge was to make children agents of change to help improve sanitation in the country.



“The challenge is to encourage children to co-create sustainable solutions to sanitation challenges around them and to advocate the removal of barriers and increased access to improved sanitation particularly in basic schools.



“While Ghana has made progress in respect of access to safe water, it is regrettable that the same cannot be said about sanitation. Progress towards universal access to improved sanitation and ending open defecation has been slow,” Mr Thunde said.



Despite the many sanitation challenges facing the country, Mr Thunde said his outfit prioritised the promotion and access to Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) services and they were ready to partner relevant stakeholders to ensure that everybody everywhere got sustainable access to improved sanitation.



Mr Anthony Mensah, the Director of Sanitation, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, congratulated the contestants for putting up a heartwarming performance.



“You are all winners having come this far. The Minister pledges support for the winner in carrying out her ambassadorial duties and also support this worthy course and would provide the resource required to enable her carry her duties.



He said there was hope in addressing the sanitation problem in the country as children were taking up various roles in sensitizing the public about the need to keep the environment clean.



The winner of contest, Ms Tettey, expressed her delight after having won the battle and expressed her preparedness to use her influence as an ambassador to help to change the bad attitude of people towards sanitation.



She gave an assurance to use her personality to solicit for facilities to help improve sanitation in communities and schools.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.