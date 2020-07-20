Politics of Monday, 20 July 2020

Nduom to become PPP flagbearer again - National Chairman hints

Newly elected Chairman for the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu has hinted that party's founder and business mogul, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom is on the PPP flagbearer list.



There are about 5 months more for the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections to take off but the Progressive People's Party (PPP) has no Presidential candidate, not to mention a Running Mate to lead the party into the general elections.



This notwithstanding, the newly elected National Chairman of the party, Nana Ofori Owusu is optimistic about the party's prospects in the 2020 elections.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's on 'Kokrokoo', the PPP National Chairman was hopeful the party will have a flagbearer and Running Mate by the end of August this year.



This revelation might come as a surprise to many Ghanaians looking at reports that Dr. Nduom had backed out of the country's Presidential race following his defeat in the 2016 elections.



Infering from the Nana Ofori's statement, Dr. Nduom is poised to make a comeback in this year's elections.



Nana Ofori Owusu also disclosed that 198 Parliamentary candidates have filed to contest Parliamentary seats on the ticket of PPP in various constituencies.



"I will hold my first ever National Committee meeting today. The first agenda of the meeting is to open nomination for our flagbearer and then close our nomination. But we're hoping that, by the end of August, we will also elect our flagbearer and the Running Mate to contest the elections on the ticket of the Progressive People's Party . . . In the meantime, 198 Parliamentary candidates have filed to contest for the PPP in the various constituencies across the country," he said.

