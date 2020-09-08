Regional News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Navrongo Central NPP PC, executives preach peace and unity as party inaugurates campaign team

The 29-member campaign team was inaugurated to help the NPP win the December election

The key message in speeches delivered at an inaugural ceremony held on Sunday to launch the 2020 campaign team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Navrongo Central constituency, centered on the need for party faithful to put behind their differences and forge in unity.



Speakers urged party stalwarts in the constituency to mend cracks created during the heat of the June 20 Parliamentary primary, stating that was the only way the party could be assured victory in December to retain power.



The speakers said unity in the party would make the NPP formidable to their opponents and will help them better propagate the good messages and works of the party.



The party constituency chairman, Anthony Kofi Mensah, who first walked to the lectern called on party members to renew their commitment to the party, be selfless, and put in some hard work to bring resounding victory to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Ms. Tangoba Abayage.



Mr. Mensah told members to at all times make themselves available to the constituents, listen more to their concerns and live exemplary lifestyles that would attract more sympathizers to increase membership and fortunes of the party.



“Your show of maturity, composure and generosity before, during and after our keenly contested parliamentary primaries is appreciated. We have crossed that bridge. Let us, with a sense of unity of purpose and love forge ahead with focus, hardwork, determination and selflessness to win this 2020 elections with wide margin”.



“Today, we put our wheels on test, lubricating every essential joint, renewing our commitment through this campaign team to deliver a resounding victory for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Tangoba come 7th December 2020. Let us see ourselves as facilitators in the campaigning process; making ourselves available to our constituents and listening to their concerns



Mr. Mensah was hopeful the track record of the government in developing every sector of the country would make Ghanaians renew the mandate of the NPP for more transformation.



William Aduum, the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, urged party functionaries in the constituency, especially polling station executives, to work closely to defeat the National Democratic Congress.



He reminded members to be vigilant on the day of the election, police the election process and ballot boxes with the needed attention to ensure the NPP is not robbed off its resounding victory.



Mr. Aduum touched on the policies of the government and the impact on the people in the area. He assured that a next government of the NPP would do more to further improve lives in all sectors.



The MCE used the opportunity to clear the air on reports that there is bad blood between him and the constituency chairman. He stated that the relationship between them was nothing less of a very cordial and healthy one. Mr. Aduum urged the public to disregard such misinformation, stating it was spread with the intent to create disaffection for the party.



“One of the things the NDC is using is that me and my chairman are fighting. Just last two weeks I was with my chairman in Accra looking for so many things for this constituency. So, I was wondering how can the two people who are fighting be looking for projects for the constituency. Don’t let those people deceive you. It is not true and it can never be true”. He strongly dismissed the reports.



Ms. Tangoba Abayage, the Parliamentary candidate climaxing the speeches urged members to use clear message of the party’s performance in the last three years to convince the electorate to vote for the NPP.



She said the NDC’s abysmal performance in the constituency eight years in power was nothing compared to what the NPP has achieved in a short time. Ms. Tangoba heavily criticized the NDC for failing to put up projects that would improve the lives of the people.



She counted ongoing projects in the area which included the Tono Irrigation Dam rehabilitation Project, installation of ultra-modern traffic lights, construction of the Navrongo-Kologo-Naaga road, stating they will be remembered as legacy projects of President Nana Addo and NPP government.



Ms. Tangoba appreciated President Akufo Addo and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Joseph Kofi Adda, for the several developmental projects, assuring to add more development when voted to power.



The party inaugurated a 29-member campaign team that has been tasked with working to ensure the victory of the NPP in the 2020 election. The campaign team includes incumbent MP and Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, Regional Minister Tangoba Abayage and MCE, Williams Aduum.

