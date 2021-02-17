Regional News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: GNA

National Youth Authority educates market women and drivers on coronavirus

NYA officials embarked on a campaign to educate market women and commercial drivers

The Sefwi-Wiawso branch of the National Youth Authority has embarked on a campaign to educate market women and commercial drivers on the need to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



As part of the campaign, the Authority visited Dwenase market and bus terminal and donated washable, disposable nose masks and hand sanitisers to the market women, drivers and selected schools within the Waiwso Municipality.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the exercise, Mrs Raheal Author, Sefwi-Waiwso Municipal Director of the National Youth Authority, said the fight against COVID-19 was the responsibility of all and the Authority was determined to support it.



"We realized that market women and drivers come into contact with many people, hence the decision to support them with the nose masks and hand sanitisers."



She advised the beneficiaries, especially the market women, to ensure physical and social distancing, wash their hands with soap under running water and frequently use alcohol-based hand sanitisers to stem the spread of the virus.



Some of the market women and drivers, who received the nose masks and hand sanitisers, commended the National Youth Authority for education and donation.



They, however, called on other institutions to assist in the supply of Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) to help fight against the spread of the virus.



"The water system at the market is not functioning, making it difficult to wash our hands but we can sanitize our hands with the alcohol-based sanitiser you have provided after handling money one of the market women," indicated.