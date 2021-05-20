National Security should not have a standing force – COP Bright Oduro Rtd

General News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: 3news

A Former Director-General of the Police Criminal Investigations Department, COP Bright Oduro Rtd. has stated categorically that the National Security should not have a standing force to be carrying out operations.



According to him, the National Security’s mode of operations is out of its operational structure and that is causing the excesses.



“Everybody is concerned about the manner these operatives from the National Security are acting but is somebody who authorizes them to do what they are doing and so that somebody must sit down and see how these can be handled. We should not have a standing force at National Security called National Security.



“We have Military officers, police officers and other members of the security agencies who also work at the National Security as liaisons between the parent institution and National Security.



“We don’t use them for some of these things as we are seeing national security doing. Therefore, we don’t understand. People complain, and still they are doing it. It happened at Ayawaso, it happened even to a military officer who was smashed on the main road”.



His comments come in the wake of widespread condemnation after Officers of National Security forcefully removed the Ashanti Region National Security Coordinator, DCOP Opare Addo.



The officers, it has emerged were sent from Accra and Kumasi to effect the arrest.



COP Oduro Rtd. who passed these comments when he spoke to the Host of the 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show Alfred Ocansey questioned the powers of the National Security apparatus. “What is happening?



They don’t have powers of arrest because they are not police officers, they don’t have powers of detention, they don’t have powers of search so what is it that they are being used to when they don’t have the powers”. He stressed.