National Security accused of forging pink sheets to vindicate Electoral Commission

Johnson Aseidu Nketia, General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused the National Security of forging pink sheets to vindicate EC boss.



According to Aseidu Nketia, the National Security is printing out different pink sheets from the original ones presented at the various polling stations.



Speaking at an emergency press conference at the headquarters of the NDC in Accra, Aseidu Nketia asked the EC to go back and recalculate the results since the figures it had brought contradicts the declaration.



“Of what value of either the initial declaration or the follow. Which of the results should we place value? None of the two represent the reality. We are aware of efforts of the National Security to try and manufacture pink sheets to suit the answers that have been given”, Aseidu Nketia said.



He accused the IGP of sounding like a vigilante leader of a political party who is confused about whether to follow his stomach or his job.



Electoral Commission boss, Jean Mensah, on Wednesday Wednesday 9th December 2020 declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as winner of the 2020 general elections.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595%, while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.

