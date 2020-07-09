General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

National Security Operatives assault police officers, take away two suspects

Seven persons suspected to be National Security Operatives have allegedly assaulted Police officers and taken away two suspects in handcuff at a registration centre in Accra.



According to a police situational report sighted by Starrfm.com.gh, the incident happened at the Bethel registration centre in Kotobabi on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.



The report indicated that two men wielding cutlasses stormed the registration centre early in the morning at about 7:00 am. They were swiftly arrested by Police on duty, handcuffed and taken into a nearby Police vehicle.



Shortly, the seven persons suspected to be National Security Operatives onboard a Pick-Up truck with registration number GC 3286-19 blocked the Kotobabi Police patrol car conveying the suspects, beat the Police driver and absconded with the two suspects in handcuff, the report said.



According to an eyewitness, the Police Officer was injured and was sent to the hospital.



He said the seven persons were also dressed like security operatives holding Communication gadgets.



Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects.







Below is the situational report



Kotobabi Dist SUPPLEMENTARY sitrep – 7/7/2020:



Re-Violent Attack on Police at Bethel Registration Centre: (.) On 07/072020 at abt 0700 hours, just as registration had commenced at the centre, some 2 men alleged to be wielding cutlasses invaded the centre. They were instantly arrested by the police on duty and handcuffed. Those around called for reinforcement from their colleagues. Abt 7 people suspected to be National Security Operatives on board Pick up with Registration number GC 3286 -19 came and blocked the Kotobabi District patrol car, assaulted the service driver and took the 2 suspects in handcuffs away to an unknown destination. Efforts are underway to get the suspects arrested (.) Further development would be communicated (.)





