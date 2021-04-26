National President of the NABCO Trainees Association under threats and attacks

General News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Mr Dennis Opoku Katakyie, the National President of the NABCO Trainees Association of Ghana (NABTAG), has appealed to the nation's security agencies to take swift action to safeguard his life.



He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview that a clique within the Association who had earlier threatened his life had resurfaced this time in a more daring manner.



Mr Katakyie said: "After I reported the earlier threat to the Police and the culprits bonded, there's a fresh threat on my life by a faceless person on social media to kill me physically.”



The faceless person stated: “Somebody should inform that stupid guy who called himself NABTAG President that I will kill him physically … I swear u guys will hear shocking news very soon. If he is foolish I’m bad!”



Mr Katakyie said: “In my efforts to work in the supreme interest and wellbeing of the members of NABTAG, I have incurred the anger and hatred of some unscrupulous members within the group.”



He, therefore, appealed to the security agencies to move swiftly to avert any unpleasant development.



The NABTAG President however, gave the assurance that he had faith in the country's security apparatus, and would therefore be undaunted in his commitment to seek the wellbeing of all NABCO Trainees across the count