National Peace Council lauds efforts of stakeholders towards resolution of religious impasse

Religion of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: GNA

The National Peace Council (NPC) has applauded the dialogue between some Muslim leaders, the Methodist Church, and the efforts of the Ghana Education Service (GES) towards the amicable resolution of the Wesley Girls’ High School religious issue.



It said it was taking appropriate steps to reinforce the commendable initiatives and called on Ghanaians, particularly, those who were affected in any way by the events at the Wesley Girls’ High School, to exercise the greatest restraint and circumspection in their comments and pronouncement on the matter.



A statement signed by Rev Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi, the Chairman of the NPC and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday said: “Meanwhile, the Council respectfully reminds Ghanaians of how we have come as a people by living together for centuries.”



It appealed to the leadership of the Christian and Muslim communities to urge their followers to remain calm as efforts to build on the time-tested peaceful co-existence among Christians and Muslims are made by relevant authorities and organisations.



The Council wished all Muslims the blessings of God as they continued to observe the Ramadan.