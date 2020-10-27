Politics of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

‘National House of Chiefs must trigger destoolment of chiefs who endorse political parties’ – KLM

Prophet Oberempong CP, President of KLM

Recent calls for punitive measures against chiefs who publicly endorse political parties appear to be gaining ground with various groups and individuals joining the fray.



The phenomenon is gaining ground, especially in the run-up to the December elections with chiefs openly endorsing presidential candidates of the two main political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The latest to join the fray, a Christian non-denomination group, the Kingdom Loyalists Movement, says the National House of Chiefs must start initiating steps to destool chiefs or kings who flout the ban on active politics by endorsing political parties, especially in the run-up to the 2020 General elections.



The group made the call through a press release dated October 26, 2020, and co-signed by its President, Prophet Oberempong CP, and spokesperson, Evangelist Emmanuel Abankwah.



“The Kingdom Loyalists Movement (KLM) wants to entreat the National House of Chiefs to start triggering destoolment actions against chiefs or kings who publicly throw their support for any political party or candidate ahead of the 2020 General election,” the group said in its presser.



The clergy while acknowledging the role of chiefs as anchors of peace and unity admonished them to stay neutral by shunning the public endorsement of political parties.



“We are hereby urging our traditional authorities (chiefs and Kings) to eschew their disgraceful and shameful act of publicly endorsing political parties and candidates which is a shame to the reputable office of the traditional leaders.”



Contrary to the expectations of the chiefs, however, the Kingdom Loyalists Movement said it had “observed with disappointment and displeasure the unprofessional and “unchiefly” conducts of some of our chefs who are supposed to know better as far as their responsibilities as peacemakers are concerned.”



Find the full statement below:



PRESS RELEASE! 26/10/2020



THE NATIONAL HOUSE OF CHIEFS MUST BEGIN TO TRIGGER DESTOOLMENT OF CHIEFS WHO ENDORSE POLITICAL PARTIES.



The Kingdom Loyalists Movement (KLM) wants to entreat the National House of Chiefs to start triggering destoolment actions against chiefs or kings who publicly throw their support for any political party or candidate ahead of the 2020 General election.



Chiefs are appointed by God and are supposed to be anchors of peace and unity in the society by staying absolutely neutral to be able to be a settler.



We are hereby urging our traditional authorities (chiefs and Kings) to eschew their disgraceful and shameful act of publicly endorsing political parties and candidates which is a shame to the reputable office of the traditional leaders.



The traditional leaders are supposed to command respect and confidence and be trusted by all Ghanaians from all political divides as fair referees who can give unbiased verdict and counsel to maintain and restore peace in the society.



However, The Kingdom Loyalists Movement (KLM) have observed with disappointment and displeasure the unprofessional and “unchiefely” conducts of some of our chiefs who are supposed to know better as far as their responsibilities as peacemakers is concerned.



We at the KLM are of the view that these chiefs/ kings do not deserve to continue as chiefs if they cannot display professionalism and traditional ethics.



The National House of Chiefs must deal with this image damaging development among the chiefs to be able to restore and maintain the integrity, reputation, dignity and respect they used to command in the days gone by.

We hope to see the NHC begin to crack the whip on those “bad nuts”



Signed: Prophet Oberempong CP -President (0202682846)

Signed: Spokesperson-Evangelist Emmanuel Abankwah (0204347987)



Thank you All.

God bless KLM

God bless Ghana.

God bless Christianity.

