General News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: The Herald

National Chief Imam runs from CODEO Chairman over 2020 election fallout

Sheikh Armiyawu Shaibu, Acting Chairman of CODEO

The office of the National National Chief Imam has distanced itself from Sheikh Armiyawu Shaibu, the Acting Chairman of the CODEO over his observation of the 2020 general election.



Sheikh Armiyawu Shaibu was reported as saying, "our results of the 2020 elections were consistent with that of the Electoral Commission".



But a group calling itself the Coalition of Progressive Muslim Youth Organisations-Ghana in a press release insist "even though the said personality behind the statement is the Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, his statement on behalf of CODEO was made in his capacity as the Acting Chairman of the Organization, and not as the Spokes Person for the National Chief Imam".



Below is the full statement...



COALITION OF PROGRESSIVE MUSLIM YOUTH ORGANIZATIONS-GHANA



12th December, 2020



TO: ALL MEDIA HOUSES



THE OFFICE OF THE NATIONAL CHIEF IMAM CLEARS THE AIR IN REFERENCE TO THE "CODEO STATEMENT"



Information reaching us indicates that, the Office of the National Chief Imam has distanced itself from the Statement of CODEO in which its Acting Chairman, Sheikh Armiyawu Shaibu said, "our results of the 2020 elections were consistent with that of the Electoral Commission".



Even though the said personality behind the statement is the Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, his statement on behalf of CODEO was made in his capacity as the Acting Chairman of the Organization, and not as the Spokes Person for the National Chief Imam.



We find it expedient to correct the erroneous impression because of the tendency to court public opprobrium and disaffection for the Persona of the revered cleric who has stayed above partisan politics all these years.



It must therefore be made absolutely clear that, the Office of the National Chief Imam emphatically disassociates itself from the said statement. On this note, the general public is hereby advised to desist from associating the Office of the National Chief Imam to the "CODEO Statement". Thank you.



Signed



SHAMSU M. SHAIBU

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.