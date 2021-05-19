National Chief Imam presents food items to schools for the deaf and blind

General News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: thezongomail.com

The National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has donated food items to the Akuapem Schools for the deaf and blind.



The items were presented to the schools today by the National Chief Imam himself, with a powerful delegation, which included the Okuapehene, Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo III.



Before the visits to the schools for the presentation, the Chief Imam and his delegation paid a courtesy call on the Okuapehene at his Palace, who reciprocated the Chief Imam’s gesture by surprising him with a durbar of chiefs in his honour.



From the Palace, the Okuapehene and his elders joined the Chief Imam’s delegation to the schools for the presentations.



To each school, the Chief Imam donated bags of rice, sugar, water, cartons of milk as well as a bull.



Addressing the students through his spokesperson, the National Chief Imam said his presentation is to share with his grandchildren, food items he had during the recent Ramadan and Eid, as well as to remind them that society has not abandoned them.



The school authorities expressed their gratitude to the National Chief Imam for his kindness and warm thoughts about them.