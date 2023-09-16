National Chief Imam commissions multi-purpose Qatar Charity project

Regional News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Chief Iman, Dr. Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, with the Qatari Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Mr. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Homaid, have commissioned a multi-purpose edifice constructed by Qatar Charity at Madina Abokobi south area on Friday, September 15, 2023,as part of their charity mission in Ghana.



The edifice which is named, Al- Rahma Centre for Learning (Mercy Center), is a one storey-multipurpose project constructed to serve as Mosque and Learning Centre located at Abokobi South District.



It has 3 classrooms, a head teacher’s office, toilet, bathroom, borehole and a backyard compound to host about 400 people at a time.



The facility is well designed to contain 40 students in each class within the learning centre, and a mosque at the ground level, which also has the capacity of hosting 430 worshippers.



The National Chief Iman, His Eminence Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who earlier cut sod for the construction of the edifice in 2017, was present with the Qatar Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Mr. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Homaid, to commission the completed and fully furnished project for public use.



The Chief Imam used the occasion to emphasise the essence of the edifice, which is to provide the needed avenue for the children and Muslims who are interested in learning how to read and memorize the Holy Quran, its meaning, significance, and some moral values in the society, to do so.



He said the centre is open to all Muslims who want to learn about Islam.



He noted that children, through this learning orientation, could grow up to become faithful companions of the Holy prophet of Islam, to the extent that neither their work, businesses nor wealth will deter them from being devoted to the worship of Allah.



He urged the community members and imams to work together to maintain and put the place into perfect use so that the children will benefit from it.



The man who donated the large piece of land for the construction of the centre, Mr. Mahmoud Jibriel, whiles praising Allah for the successful completion of the project, thanked the Qatar Charity team for fully financing the project.



He called on the Muslim community to participate in the maintenance and utilization of the centre.



He noted that learning has been made a must for both Muslim men and women and that is what motivated him to donate the land for the construction of the learning centre.



The Country Director of Qatar Charity in Ghana, Mr. Hasan Owda, expressed his gratitude towards all partners who played various roles toward the success of the project and thanked Allah for making it possible.



He thanked the National Chief Imam for his relentless effort to be present once again for the commissioning of the project and prayed for Allah to continue to bless him with good and healthy life.



He indicated that the Qatar Charity’s mission of extending goodwill to the society have just began and would therefore need the continuous corporation of communities and stakeholders to enable Qatar Charity to do more and to support the efforts of the government to provide quality healthcare, educational support and livelihood empowerment programs to the society.



Some of the recently commissioned projects he mentioned included a clinic at Bisikan in Wa, a mosque, borehole, and classroom at Dodowa, a borehole at Liberia Camp near Kasoa, Borehole in Kwadaso in Eastern Region and two mosques at Ablekuma.



The National Chief Imam was accompanied by other imams and the imam for the commissioned centre, Dr. Hussein A Rahman.











