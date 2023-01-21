National Cathedral to foster unity among Ghanaians - Rev. Joyce Aryee

General News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

A member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, is optimistic the National Cathedral would uphold togetherness among citizens in the country.



According to her, there are several denominations in the country belonging to other faith communities, adding that “the National Cathedral would bring all of us together as one people.”



She maintained that the project would provide interdenominational space for worship possessed by citizens in the country.

“If we want to organize a national thanksgiving service, we would do it in a park but it would be better to have a large auditorium, so we have decided to do something that would belong to everyone” she furthered.



“Denominational but not national, it doesn’t belong to any denomination I know there are people who would not attend the programs of other denominations,” she told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



She maintained that the state supports religious groups in the country despite claims by the constitution that the country is a circular nation, therefore, it would be appropriate to fund the project.



The National Cathedral project, which was proposed by the government in March 2017, will have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 people, as well as chapels, and a baptistery.



It is targeted to be completed in March 2024