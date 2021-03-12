General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Cathedral remains a national priority – Minister

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority leader in Parliament

Majority leader in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stated that the national cathedral will remain the government’s topmost priority in 2021.



Presenting the 2021 budget the Minister said the construction of the cathedral is under progressive construction and when completed will add some facelift to the innovations the country is currently experiencing.



“Mr Speaker, the National Cathedral of Ghana, which will provide an interdenominational sacred space for the nation, remains a national priority. Despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, work is on course to construct the iconic edifice in the heart of the nation’s capital,” he said.



He further stated that “the construction of the National Cathedral is already introducing some critical innovations to the country. As part of the construction, over 200 trees on the site of the Cathedral, some of which are nearly 100 years, have been relocated to a temporary site by the Department of Parks and Gardens. Some of the trees would be brought back upon completion of the Cathedral, and others replanted elsewhere making edifice environmentally sustainable.”