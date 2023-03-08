National Cathedral is a disaster, it is rubbish - Nigel Gaisie

General News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Founder and General Overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel International, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has berated the government over the corruption allegation in the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



Speaking in an interview on Happy TV on March 7, 2023, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, the renowned pastor said that even though a lot of money has been spent by the government on the construction of the cathedral, only a pit can be seen at the site of the project.



He described the construction of the cathedral as a disaster and a waste of the nation’s scarce resources.



“This is why sometimes, I love (the late) President Rawlings. With the greatest of respect, when something is rubbish, let’s say it is rubbish. If Ghana was your baby (company) will you tolerate in a second what they are doing there?



“We are destroying the future of generations of Ghanaians. Look at all the plenty money, they have used for the project and it is just a pit we see there, there is nothing there. They are deceiving us.



“When we are talking about these issues, you get young members of the NPP (New Patriotic Party), who must stand and speak the truth, supporting it. You see people attacking those of us who don’t have problems, those of us who don't have issues getting our daily bread,” he said in Twi.



“The National Cathedral is a disaster, it is a disaster. If Ghana was your investment, is this how you are going to handle the National Cathedral?” the prophet reiterated.



Watch the interview below:







Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:











IB/OGB