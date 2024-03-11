Nat'l Cathedral: Does Akufo-Addo fear God, you’re building a house for God with such blood on it – Prophet Oduro

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

The founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government over the handling of the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



Addressing his congregation during his sermon on Sunday, March 10, 2024, Prophet Oduro said that even though nearly $60 billion has been spent on the project, the only thing seen at its site is a huge pit.



The pastor added that the government has put the faces of revered clergymen as the leaders of the project and it has gone behind these men of God to steal from Ghanaians.



“Where is God in government? Where does God stand in the Jubilee house? Does our president fear God? Why is it that this National Cathedral has robbed this nation's coffers?



“$58 million and all we have is a pit, a big hole. $58 million, where is God in that? You have stolen to the point that even building a house for God for the past four years… we put a chain on the neck of fathers with hard-earned reputations, people who have served the Lord for years without any dent. We make them trustees and we go behind them and steal,” he said.



He added “You are building a house for God with such blood on it? $58 million and you have a very big manhole. $58 million, this is all we have. I am a builder. If you give me $58 million, I will give you a structure.”



Prophet Oduro also indicated that if the $58 million spent on the project so far was given to any of the Christian denominations in the country, they would have put up an edifice to behold.



He also said that just like the National Mosque of Ghana, the National Cathedral should have been constructed without state funds.



Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, has stated that about an extra $250 million is needed to complete the cathedral.



He defended the cost of the cathedral project, saying the America Bible Museum, which is a lesser edifice than the National Cathedral of Ghana, cost $600 million.



