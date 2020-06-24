Politics of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: GNA

Nasara targets 40 percent Zongo votes for NPP in Ashanti

The Nasara wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region is targeting to secure at least 40 per cent of votes in the Ashanti Region for the governing NPP in the 2020 general elections.



Alhaji Saalim Bamba, the Regional Nasara Coordinator who is leading the audacious agenda, believes the target was achievable with the level of development projects that Zongos have benefitted under this administration.



He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi after a day's training for Constituency Nasara Coordinators, as part of a project to build their capacities to sensitize Zongo communities on safety protocols of the coronavirus.



The project dubbed, "We Care Campaign" seeks to empower Nasara Coordinators to lead the campaign against the coronavirus amidst election activities, and it is being funded by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.



Alhaji Bamba said Nasara was poised to maximize Zongo votes on the back of the massive infrastructural development currently ongoing in most Zongo communities in the region.



"We the Nasara wing of the party want to lead the NPP to victory in 2020 and beyond because we are in charge of Zongo and settler communities where NDC gets most of their votes", he pointed out



He said the chances of the NPP retaining power would increase significantly if Nasara succeeds in securing about 40 per cent of votes in the Zongo communities.



The President, he noted, had developed Zongo and settler communities than any other President since the fourth republic and was convinced that his achievements would attract unprecedented votes in Zongo communities.



"He is the only President who has established a ministry dedicated to facilitating the development of Zongos and inner cities as well as a fund to execute the development agenda", he praised the President.



According to the regional Nasara Coordinator, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo had redeemed virtually all the promises he made to the people of Zongo and entreated them to reward him in the December elections.



He said the Ashanti Region had had its fair share of the Zongo Development Fund projects with about 50 projects including Information Communication Technology (ICT) centers, schools, toilet facilities and mechanized boreholes across the region.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.