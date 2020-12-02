General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Napo jabs Mahama, says he lost favour in the sight of God

Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempah, has said erstwhile President John Dramani Mahama has lost favour from the Supreme Being on two accounts.



According to the Minister, although Mahama has enjoyed more privileges than anyone in the country, God made him lose the 2016 elections as a result of corruption and incompetence during his tenure as head of state.



“Whether you like it or not, nobody in this country has been more privileged than John Dramani Mahama. Corruption and incompetence were the major things that booted him (Mahama) out of power. These were the reasons he lost favour from God.”



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', monitored by GhanaWeb, Napo was of the view that these alleged gaffes by the former president have since been the course of the country’s woes.



Citing an instance to prove John Mahama’s incompetence, Dr. Prempeh disclosed a letter which the former wrote to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance; where he (Mahama) included that his government lacked policy credibility.



“So a president was able to write a letter, signed and sent to the IMF stating that his government lacked policy credibility. If you lack policy credibility, what business have you got to do in government?” Napo queried.



