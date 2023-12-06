Nana Yaa Jantuah resignation: What CPP must address to revive itself - Kwesi Pratt explains

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper and a member of the Conventions Peoples Party (CPP), has shed light on the crucial issues that the party must address to revitalise itself.



According to him, it is time for the party to channel its focus on rebuilding the party to prevent it from dying off completely.



His call comes on the back of the resignation of the General Secretary of the CPP, Nana Yaa Jantuah.



GhanaWeb reported the resignation of Nana Yaa Jantuah on December 6, 2023, on the accusation of misconduct.



Speaking on Metro TV in response to Nana Yaa Jantuah's departure from the CPP, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, emphasised the need for the CPP to confront internal challenges and rebuild the party structure.



One of the central issues, according to Pratt, revolves around the question of whether the party should be built from the top or the base



“There are many issues which must be addressed if the CPP is to be revived. One of the main issues is whether you can build a party from the top or from the base. I have worked in that party for many years and later decided that I needed to take some steps back to do something more productive.



“What usually happens over the past 10-12 years is that, when it's time for elections, people are interested in becoming leaders and officers of the party, buy membership cards and set up their own structures at that base just for the purposes of winning elections. It only turns out that those who are organised this way, never remain loyal to the party,” he stated.



He continued: “What needs to be done is to build the party from the base, block by block and stone by stone. If you don't do that, it won't happen.”



Another critical issue explained by the veteran journalist is the challenge posed by splinter groups within the political landscape.



He questioned the effectiveness of unity talks and mergers with smaller political parties, citing historical examples where such efforts resulted in diminished electoral performance.



“Then we have to deal with what is called the splinters. If you want to rebuild the Convention Peoples Party, will that effort include the PNC (People's National Convention), will it include the other smaller political parties?.



“Where are we starting from, that is a critical point. We participated in winning unity talks over the years and at every point, we unite to become smaller. I recall that by 1985, the Convention Party, united with a large section of the PNC and also united with other segments. Surprisingly, with all these segments came together, the party gained less votes than they gained in the previous election. Why is it that when different segments come together to unite, the party becomes smaller, it is a question which needs to be addressed,: he said.



He noted that it is time for the executives of the party to come together and define what the NKrumah’s party ought to be.



The Convention Peoples Party (CPP), was one of the earliest political parties formed in Ghana by Dr Kwame Nkrumah. It was on the ticket of the CPP that Ghana gained her independence from the British in 1957, and it still exists till date.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



