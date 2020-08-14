Regional News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: dr. william harrison, contributor

Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong recieves Proclamation and Doctorate on 82nd birthday

Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarong, Paramount Chief of Asante Akyem-Agogo

A milestone recognition was made by official proclamation for Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, Paramount Chief, Agogo, Asante Akyem North, Ashanti Region, Ghana, who Tuesday past, 11 August 2020, celebrated his 82nd birthday.



An official proclamation was hand-delivered, by the Director of Ghana for Logos University International – Unilogos (LUI-Unilogos), Prof. Dr. Anthony Agunobi, calling the day “Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong 82nd Year Celebration of Life Day”; to be recognized as a holiday by all of its educational institutions and affiliates worldwide. Nana Sarpong was also bestowed a Doctorate of Diplomacy and International Relations, along with additional awards.



“We not only wanted to, but also felt that we needed to make such acknowledgement of Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong’s milestone of life, says Dr. Agunobi, “He has not only made great accomplishments during our Country’s infancy of independence, he has a Chieftaincy that spans forty-five years”.



“The life and achievements of Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong are to be admired, states Dr. William Harrison, Rector and International Director for the USA and Africa for LUI-Unilogos, “Our Executive and Academic Council were unanimous in providing the proclamation and doctorate to such a worthy individual”.



Logos University International - Unilogos established in 2006 in Brazil, was founded by Dr. Gabriel Lopes, Chairman & President, with its mission to empower the globe through education.



Now, with over six locations worldwide and numerous educational partners globally, it now offers coursework and degrees in a host of fields of study.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.