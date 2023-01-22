Nana K ‘exposes’ Okudjeto Ablakwa; reveals ‘secret’ chat with JNS’ MD’s wife, others

General News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah, popularly known as Nana Kay has revealed a 'secret' conversation, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, had with the wife of the Managing Director of JNS Talent Centre Ltd and other members in charge of the National Cathedral project.



It may be recalled that Ablakwa alleged that JNS Talent Centre Ltd which allegedly runs a crèche in Dawhenya was paid some GH¢2.6 million to help build the Cathedral.



The lawmaker on Monday, January 16, further alleged that JNS Talent is owned by one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



According to him, documents in his possession reveal that Mr Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the same as Rev Victor Kusi Boateng.



Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Monday, January 16, petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to probe the GH₵‎2.6 million paid to JNS Talent, a company owned by Rev. Kusi Boateng, Secretary of the National Cathedral Board.



Speaking to this on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, Nana Kay said the North Tongu MP contacted some people close to Rev Kusi Boateng to gain more information.



