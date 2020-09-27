Regional News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Nana B enskined in Yagaba/Kubori as he campaigns for NPP

Nana B campaigns fro Akufo-Addo and Mustapha Ussif

The Chief of Wuugu Traditional Area, Naa Baliugu, has conferred the title ‘Yizeisi Nachinma Saha Naaba’ (the blessed youth leader) on the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B.



The conferment which took place on Saturday, 26th September 2020 in the Yagaba/Kubori Constituency during the commissioning of the constituency party office fully sponsored by the Parliamentary candidate who doubles as the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme Hon. Mustapha Ussif, symbolizes the phenomenal work Nana B has undertaken since he became the Youth Leader of the NPP.



The National youth leader used the occasion to solicit the blessings and support of the Chiefs and people of Yagaba Kubori constituency for the Presidential Candidate of the NPP President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Parliamentary Candidate Mustapha Ussif.



Nana B also outdoored the Constituency campaign team and charged them to work hard to recapture the Yagaba/Kubori Parliamentary seat and retain President Nana Addo and the NPP to do more for the good people of Yagaba and Ghana as a whole.

