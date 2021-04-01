Nana Ama McBrown testifies in Bulldog case

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Actress, Nana Ama McBrown made a second appearance at the Courts today to offer her testimony in the case involving a panel member of her show, United Showbiz, Bulldog today.



The actress-turned TV Host was the first prosecution witness in the case involving Hanson Nana Asiamah, who is a regular panel on the show which discusses happenings in the Entertainment Industry.



Bulldog was arrested by National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for making comments that threatened the President on UTV’s United Showbiz.



Bulldog who is a known NDC member said the President ought not to finish his term because he has disappointed lots of customers of the defunct investment firm, Menzgold.



“If the money doesn’t come, Nana Addo will not finish his four years, I am telling you…like he no go finish his four years…,” he threatened.



Nana Ama McBrown who is the host has since been the first prosecution witness in the case involving the state and Bulldog. She reportedly concluded her evidence today:



