General News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: Christopher Agbodo Ranson, Contributor

Nana Akua, Bola Ray to host celebrities at SOHO Bar

Nana Akua and Bola Ray will be live at the event

SOHO Bar and Restaurant is set to host a star-studded “Play Party” tonight at 7p.m. inside the Marina Mall.

It is expected to be a time to capture the moment with your favourite stars and revel in an atmosphere buzzing with energy and excitement with your multiple award-winning MC in Ghana, CEO of Empire Entertainment Bola Ray and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo as hosts.

DJ’s like AD DJ, DJ Phantom, and Chichi DJ, who, with a carefully curated playlist, guarantee an unforgettable night of non-stop entertainment.

