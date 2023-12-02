Nana Akua, Bola Ray to host celebrities at SOHO Bar

General News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: Christopher Agbodo Ranson, Contributor

SOHO Bar and Restaurant is set to host a star-studded “Play Party” tonight at 7p.m. inside the Marina Mall.



It is expected to be a time to capture the moment with your favourite stars and revel in an atmosphere buzzing with energy and excitement with your multiple award-winning MC in Ghana, CEO of Empire Entertainment Bola Ray and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo as hosts.



DJ’s like AD DJ, DJ Phantom, and Chichi DJ, who, with a carefully curated playlist, guarantee an unforgettable night of non-stop entertainment.