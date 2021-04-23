Nana Agradaa's 'sika gari' victims storm her house to demand benefits after her arrest

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Some victims of Nana Agradaa’s money doubling scheme dubbed ‘sika gari’ have stormed her house this morning to demand their monies following her arrest.



Accra-base Angel FM reports that the victims, some of whom came from as far as Koforidua in the Eastern Region converged at her house in Kasoa to demand their monies after hearing of her arrest.



A mason who claims to have invested GH¢8,000 told Angel FM that after paying the initial amount, he was asked by the embattled priestess to present a brown dove.



“I am from Koforidua Agogo and I got here around 6:30 am. I gave Nana Agradaa GH¢8000 . I’m a 35-year-old mason and she asked me to send the money so that she doubles it for me. I sent it three months ago and she demanded a dove of a certain color but I couldn’t get the specific color. She told me it’ll cost GH¢6,000 and I couldn’t raise it so I’m here for my money.



Another victim, a hairdresser said, “I came all the way from Agogo and I’m here for sika gari. I’m a hairdresser and I gave her GH¢8,000 to double. I haven’t seen her double any money but I trusted her based on what I saw on TV”.



Some persons are still interested in her service despite her arrest. A taxi driver revealed that two of Nana Agradaa’s assistants attempted to defraud him this morning.



“I came with a friend who is interested in the sika gari package but since we came, we haven’t seen anyone. I just heard that he’s been arrested so I’ve informed my friend”.



“One of her boys came to see and I told him about our mission. Another guy came and used the back gate to get me through and asked me some questions and some money. I told him I was here to help a friend," he said.



Patience Asiedu, as the priestess is known in real life, has become infamous for fleecing gullible Ghanaians huge sums of money with her ‘sika gari’ She was arrested on Tuesday, April 21, 2021.



Her two television stations, Thunder TV and Ice1 TV were also closed down by a joint team of police and national security operatives.



