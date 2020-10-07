Nana Addo’s comments about EC duplicitous, hypocritical – Otokunor

General News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Deputy General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, has described as hypocritical, Akufo-Addo’s comments about the Electoral Commission, after filling his nomination.



Akufo-Addo on October, 6 submitted his nomination forms at the Electoral Commission’s Headquarters. Speaking after his presentation, he said he believes in the Electoral Commission as they have been fair and transparent.



“Unless you have some kind of hidden agenda, I don’t think anybody can doubt the fairness of the processes that have so far been exhibited. We are all witnesses to the process and I think that all serious-minded Ghanaians are clear in their minds that they are witnessing a clear process. Some are investing in trying to discredit the process for their sectarian ends, but I am not one of them,” he said.



But the Deputy General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor during an interview with CitiTV described these comments by the president as hypocritical.



He said the Electoral Commission has misconducted itself and has lost credibility due to irregularities.



“Not only is the President’s comment duplicitous and hypocritical but also exposes his level of complicity in the kind of misconduct that the Electoral Commission has cooked.”



“This Electoral Commission has lost credibility. People do not have confidence in the electoral process any more. Every step of the way, it has been plagued by irregularities,” he insisted.









