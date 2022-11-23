Nana Addo is Ghana's best president; he saved the country from Mahama - Diana Asamoah

General News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been adjudged the best leader ever to govern the nation by celebrated gospel singer, Diana Asamoah, who doubles as a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party.



The musician in her recent interview with GhanaWeb sang the government's praise and argued that it was the leader of NPP who rescued Ghana from former president, John Dramani Mahama who according to her, left the state in huge debt.



"I can boldly say that no government can ever compare their achievement to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa and the NPP. They have managed to transform Ghana, for the better.



"When Mahama was leaving office, he made it clear that the economy was dead. There was no hope, they had chewed the flesh to the bone. Also, Mahama used to say that Ghanaians have a short memory. I don't have a short memory. I couldn't further my education but I have a very sharp memory and I will forever remember his words.



"In spite of all these challenges, Nana Addo Dankwa stood on God's word and transformed the nation. He referenced Ezekiel 37 and declared that the dry bones will have life. He also hammered that the battle is still the Lords," Evangelist Diana Asamoah made this known on Talkertainment with Paula Amma Broni on GhanaWeb TV.



According to the singer, Nana Addo holds the record as Ghana's best president despite the economic crisis under his leadership.



Diana Asamoah added that she is among the many Ghanaians who will forever hold Nana Addo in high esteem for his ability to rescue the state from the National Democratic Congress and their flagbearer, Mr Mahama.



"Under Nana Addo's leadership, the poor can access education under the Free SHS. He has done a lot for us, I just want to draw the attention of Ghanaians to God's prophecy of the world experiencing hardship in the end time. It is all in the Bible," she explained.



Watch the videos below:











GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal







OPD/BB