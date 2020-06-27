General News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: 3 News

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to get NPP acclamation today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be acclaimed as the presidential nominee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) today, Saturday, June 27.



The ceremony will be done by the National Council of the party at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, strictly by invitation.



This comes after no other member of the NPP filed nomination to contest the presidential primary.



As per Article 13(2)(1) of the party’s constitution, a member gets an acclamation is he or she is the sole candidate to file either for presidential or parliamentary primaries.



This is the second time the party will be conducting an acclamation for a presidential nominee after doing so in 2004 for then President John Agyekum Kufuor.



The exercise should have been done in front of a National Congress of the party, like it was done 16 years ago, but for the coronavirus pandemic.



After the acclamation, Mr Akufo-Addo shall, in consultation with the Council, nominate his running mate for the December 7 elections.



It is widely believed the president will go for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a move which will be a record in the history of of the NPP.



All things being equal, the two would also be on the ballot of Ghana’s presidential polls for a record fourth time, since 2008.



Last Saturday, the party completed the nomination of its parliamentary candidates across the country, having started the exercise last year, precisely on Saturday, September 28, 2019.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.