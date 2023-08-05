Nadowli-Kaleo: NDC loses Deputy Communications Officer

Politics of Saturday, 5 August 2023

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lost its Deputy Communications Officer for the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency, Nasideen Shaibu.



Mr Shaibu, known widely as Mwinibamkuro was a well-known and regular voice in the media as far as communicating for the NDC was concerned.



His elevation from a ‘serial caller’ of the party to the party’s Deputy Communications Officer in the Constituency in 2022 was widely praised. Many were excited that he got rewarded for his dedication and commitment to defending the party and projecting its ideals and track record.



Mr Shaibu, upon being sworn in, hit the ground running taking on the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), especially on radio and supporting his superiors to sell the message of the NDC in the region.





“I am deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of my constituency’s Deputy Communication Officer, Comrade Nasideen Shaibu. Comrade Shaibu popularly known as Mwinibamkuro on the airwaves served the party with passion and dedication in many ways.



"He is a household name in the region due to his dedicated and consistent role in defending the party as a regular Caller to radio shows over the years. He was subsequently elected as the Deputy Communication Officer of the Party in 2022, a position he held until his unfortunate demise yesterday. His sudden death has thrown the Constituency into deep pain and mourning.



"I express my most profound sympathy to the bereaved family and the NDC fraternity in the Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency for the huge loss. May the soul of Comrade Mwinibamkuro Rest in Peace,” Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nadowli-Kaleo wrote.



Many others have sent their words of condolences to the bereaved family and the NDC at large.