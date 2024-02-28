Naana Jane, Debrah, Awuah-Darko: The 3 frontliners to partner Mahama in 2024

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three names have become prominent in the race to partner the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, going into the 2024 elections.



The trio include the 2020 running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang; Mahama's former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; and a former Tema Oil Refinery boss, Kwame Awuah-Darko.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang appears the strongest candidate for the role, with political watchers pointing to delegated roles that she has undertaken on behalf of Mahama at events in the last few months.



She has been criticized by some party insiders since 2020 for adding little to the ticket when Mahama lost to Akufo-Addo, accusing her of losing the Central Region in terms of presidential votes.



It is worthy of note that the region has produced four vice presidential candidates in the NDC's history.



The name of Julius Debrah, a Chief of Staff between January 2013 and January 2017, has also come up, even though he has formally stated in the past that he was not interested in the role.



Debrah, a key member of Mahama's kitchen cabinet, is mostly seen with the former president at public events, the most recent being at the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on February 27.



Kwame Awuah-Darko is the third name among the frontliners.



He is a former BOST and TOR Managing Director under the erstwhile John Mahama government and is credited with its transformation.



He is a businessman and a banker, the 3rd son of the late Nana Awuah-Darko Ampem I, the Nkosuohene of the Asante Juaben traditional area in the Ashanti Region.



TWI NEWS



Mahama submits name of running mate to party



According to a statement issued by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey, the Council of Elders of the party has received a communication of Mahama's choice of running mate and will now meet to discuss the same.



The said meeting is slated for Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 11:00 am, and after the elders' meeting, its National Executive Committee will also meet on the matter at 2:00 pm.



"The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has today received a formal communication from our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, regarding the nomination of his Running Mate in accordance with Article 45 of the NDC Constitution."



"In response to this communication, the party is pleased to announce that a meeting of the Council of Elders will convene at 11:00 hrs on Thursday, March 07, 2024, to deliberate on this significant matter. Subsequently, the National Executive Committee will gather at 14:00 hrs on the same day to further consider the nomination," part of the statement dated February 27, 2024 read.



It added, "The venue and logistical details for these meetings will be communicated directly to all participants in due course."



The NDC expressed optimism that the running mate Mahama chose would help it win the 2024 election and also help get Ghana back on track after the party wins the 2024 polls.



"The NDC is confident that the Running Mate will bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and dedication to our campaign. The selection will undoubtedly complement the vision of our esteemed leader, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, as we collectively strive to 'Build the Ghana We Want together'."



Read the full statement below:







SARA



Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.